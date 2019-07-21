Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St
Poca, WV 25159
(304) 755-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for Katheryn Balser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katheryn Virginia Balser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katheryn Virginia Balser Obituary

KATHERYN VIRGINIA (McCUNE) BALSER 88, from Hurricane, WV, born November 15, 1930, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by husband, Herbert Balser Sr.; son-in-law, Gary Stepp; parents, James and Elvie McCune; three brothers and three sisters.
Surviving Katheryn are her children, Herbert (Becky) Balser of Beckley, WV, Jeannie Stepp of Hurricane, WV, Dreama (Butch) Blankenship of Bloomingrose, WV, and Eric (Nora) Balser of Hurricane, WV; grandchildren, Bradley Lovejoy of Pigeon, WV, Shelly Stepp, Kathy (Chuck) Howell of Hurricane, Jonathan Javins, Jeremy Javins of Bloomingrose, Dustin (Maria) Balser, Trey Balser of Hurricane; and six great - grandchildren; brothers, Johnny (Alice) McCune of Saint Albans, Graydon (Wanda) McCune of South Carolina; sisters, Hartsel Hackney, Helen Elswick, and Charity Tuell, all of Charleston.
Services will be at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, with Frank Armentrout officiating, at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 23, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, WV, is honored to be serving the Balser family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now