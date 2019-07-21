|
KATHERYN VIRGINIA (McCUNE) BALSER 88, from Hurricane, WV, born November 15, 1930, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by husband, Herbert Balser Sr.; son-in-law, Gary Stepp; parents, James and Elvie McCune; three brothers and three sisters.
Surviving Katheryn are her children, Herbert (Becky) Balser of Beckley, WV, Jeannie Stepp of Hurricane, WV, Dreama (Butch) Blankenship of Bloomingrose, WV, and Eric (Nora) Balser of Hurricane, WV; grandchildren, Bradley Lovejoy of Pigeon, WV, Shelly Stepp, Kathy (Chuck) Howell of Hurricane, Jonathan Javins, Jeremy Javins of Bloomingrose, Dustin (Maria) Balser, Trey Balser of Hurricane; and six great - grandchildren; brothers, Johnny (Alice) McCune of Saint Albans, Graydon (Wanda) McCune of South Carolina; sisters, Hartsel Hackney, Helen Elswick, and Charity Tuell, all of Charleston.
Services will be at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, with Frank Armentrout officiating, at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 23, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, WV, is honored to be serving the Balser family.
