Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Elizabeth White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Elizabeth White Obituary
KATHLEEN ELIZABETH WHITE, age 90, of Handley, died December 28, 2019.
She was born December 12, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Carl and Ethel Spencer Canterbury. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Roy Sowards.
She was a member of the Handley Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving: Children, Victor Sowards and wife Garnett of Handley, Mike White and wife Karen of N.J., and Kathy Lee Grant of N.J.; brother, Rob Canterbury of Handley; sisters, Nancy Fox and husband Chuck of Montgomery, and Bonnie Harrison and husband Dennis of Hampton, Va.; several grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Robert Hairston officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call from 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -