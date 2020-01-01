|
KATHLEEN ELIZABETH WHITE, age 90, of Handley, died December 28, 2019.
She was born December 12, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Carl and Ethel Spencer Canterbury. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Roy Sowards.
She was a member of the Handley Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving: Children, Victor Sowards and wife Garnett of Handley, Mike White and wife Karen of N.J., and Kathy Lee Grant of N.J.; brother, Rob Canterbury of Handley; sisters, Nancy Fox and husband Chuck of Montgomery, and Bonnie Harrison and husband Dennis of Hampton, Va.; several grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Robert Hairston officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call from 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 1, 2020