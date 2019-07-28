|
|
KATHLEEN HARRIS ASHLEY, 92, of Spencer died on July 25, 2019, at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. She was born on July 7, 1927, the daughter of Fred and Clara Gandee Harris.
On February 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Gene M. Ashley, who preceded her in death in 2009, after more than 62 years of marriage. Her late husband served four terms in the state legislature and two terms as Roane County Clerk.
Kathleen graduated from Walton High School, as valedictorian in 1945. She continued her education, starting college classes when her son was two years of age. Going nights and weekends, and never full-time, she finished her education when her son graduated college. At that time, she had her Master's degree plus 50 hours. Kathleen was a long time educator in Roane County schools. She began as a teacher at Newton Grade School and then taught at Spencer Grade School, until starting the early childhood and special education programs for the county. She was the county's director of these programs until her retirement in 1988.
A member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Kathleen was active and taught Sunday school until last October. She was also a member of the Clendenin Order of the Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Roane County Republican Women. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing and watching golf and quilting. Most of all, Kathleen will be remembered for her faith in God and her love of family.
Survivors are her daughter, Mary Jo Ashley, her son, Bob Ashley and his wife, Anita Harold Ashley, all of Spencer, her grandson, Ben Ashley and his wife, Suzette Raines Ashley, of Charleston, her grandson, Sam Ashley and his wife, Jill Lansden Ashley, of Huntington, and her great-granddaughter, Alaina Yvonne Ashley. Also surviving is her brother, Norman Harris and his wife, Lois, of Winter Park, Florida, and sisters-in-law, Madge Dawson of Teays Valley, Rosemary Martin of Dunbar, and Betty Taylor of Clendenin, along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church, 335 Church Street, Spencer, on Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Carl Tribett officiating. Burial will be in the Amma Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer on Sunday evening, beginning at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions for a scholarship created in Kathleen's memory to the Roane County College Scholarship Foundation, Inc., c/o Paul Hughes, 804 Summit Street, Spencer, WV. 25276.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019