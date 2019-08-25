|
KATHLEEN INEZ (OCHELTREE) PENCE, 93, of Ripley, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Sissonville following an extended illness.
She was born July 29, 1926, in Newville, WV, a daughter of the late Hurley and Muriel Morrison Ocheltree.
Kathleen was a longtime employee in the Bakery at the Big R Supermarket in Ripley.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Larry Barnett of Texas, Sam Barnett (Debbie) of Winfield; daughters, Karen Waugh (Butch) of St. Albans, Sharon Mitchell (Ken Scarbrough) of Ripley and Kim Kerns of Ripley; sisters, Colleen Pence of Elyria, OH; brothers, Sterling Ocheltree (Doris) of Ripley, Jackie Ocheltree (Anna) of Pt. Pleasant and Archie Ocheltree (Mary) of Elyria, OH. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great - great - grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Pence; sisters, Ruby Casto, Lillian Ocheltree and Betty Hobbs; brothers, Harry Ocheltree, baby Hurley Ocheltree Jr.; and great-grandson, Bailey Withrow.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Waybright Funeral Home is serving the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019