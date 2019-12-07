|
KATHLEEN MAE DONAHUE-MOUBRAY, age 88, passed away on December 5, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, after a short illness.
Kathleen was born, March 21, 1931, in St. Albans, and was one of six daughters of the late Fellie Lovejoy and Goldie Lovejoy.
She worked as a homemaker and as a nurse's assistant at CAMC General and also at Riverside Nursing Home, taking care of her patients. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going on vacations with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved sharing her memories of her family with everyone she met. She will be remembered for her humor and her love of puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. Jones and husband Robert Jones of Nitro; granddaughter, Jennifer Kathleen Jones-Frazier and husband Fred of Fairmont; grandson, Chris Donahue of Orlando, Fla.; granddaughter, Erin Danielle Donahue of Orlando, Fla.; granddaughter, Danielle Donahue of Charleston; granddaughter, Tiffany Kessinger of Charleston; grandson, Randy Lee Jr. of Charleston; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by five sisters; first husband, Claude Earl Donahue; son, Marshall Keith Donahue; son, Randy Lee Donahue Sr.; grandson, Jeremy William Jones.
The family would like to convey the overwhelming gratitude to all the staff of Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
A small intimate service will be held for family prior to interment at the Haven of Rest Mausoleum, Red House, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, officiated by Scott Casto of Lone Oak Church, Red House.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Kathleen's family and you may send email condolences to www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7, 2019