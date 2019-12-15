|
At Bedford, Texas, on November 25, 2019, at the age of 82, KATHRYN ANNE (MILLER) PELL passed peacefully and comfortably after a 15-year struggle with cancer and related illnesses. Meanwhile, there were still many good times that made her life enjoyable and worth living. Her strength and courage were inspiring, especially at the end. She died at home with her family by her side. Kathy was a wonderful wife, mother and friend who brought much happiness into the lives of others. May she rest and live on in eternal peace.
Kathy was born on February 20, 1937, at Boomer, W.Va., the daughter of E. Wayne and Ida Lee Miller. Her childhood was spent in Boomer but soon after starting high school at Gauley Bridge, W.Va., her family moved to Carthage, Mo., Jonesboro, Ark., and Gallipolis, Ohio, before returning home to the Kanawha Valley in time for Kathy to graduate with honors from Charleston High School in 1954. She worked at the Sissonville office of Cabot Gas Company until 1956 when her husband, "Ed," was discharged from the U.S. Navy. They took up housekeeping together in Charleston and later moved to Dunbar, W.Va., before starting a string of job-related moves around the country for Ed's career with IBM, eventually leading them to Bedford, Texas. Kathy held other jobs and responsibilities during her adult life but her chosen career was as a wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts and made a serious and extensive study of the Bible. She truly knew Jesus as her personal savior.
Kathryn is survived by husband Shirley Edward "Ed" Pell, and this December 17, they would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary; son Mark Edward Pell, daughter Melanie Lynne Pell Nardi, and grandson Michael Brian Ciro Nardi, all presently live in Bedford, Texas; Kathryn's brother, David Wayne Stallard and his wife Patty live in Buford, Ga.; sisters, Jeanne Miller Mason and Joanne Miller Petko are out of touch but were last known to live in San Marcos, Texas; brother-in-law, Bryan Alan Pell, his wife Nancy and their families reside in the Charleston, W.Va., area.
We pray that family and friends will cherish the memory of the life we have all shared with Kathy. She will live on in our hearts and souls. There will be no funeral but a memorial observance in celebration of her life may be planned for a future time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019