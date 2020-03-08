|
|
KATHRYN ELLEN (WOLFE) YOUNG, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2019, as a result of complications from influenza and pneumonia.
Kathy was born May 8, 1959, and raised in Glen Rogers, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and Ellen Wolfe; sisters, Judy Evans and Regina Clay; and her mother-in-law, Barbara Young.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mark Young, and daughter, Kendall Young; brother, Jerry (Diane) Wolfe of Hurricane, W.Va.; sister, Cindy (Sam) Bailey of Jesse, W.Va.; father-in-law, John Young of Charleston, W.Va.; brother-in-law, John (Lori) Young of Charleston, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Diana (Quentin) Hopkins of Columbia, S.C.; many nieces and nephews; and her fur babies: Sprite, Gentrye and Remington, still in California.
With her dog "Remi" as her partner, Kathy and other members of Love on a Leash comforted many in nursing homes, hospitals and juvenile centers. They also supported first responders during times of stress.
As a family, the Young's have resided in North Carolina, where Kathy was employed in Human Resources by Medic Computer Systems. In Texas, she trained horses and worked with rescue groups; and later managed a ranch in Florida, where she raised two donkeys, four horses, and many head of cattle. She also rescued many endangered wildlife by fostering them, with veterinary help, before they were returned to the wild.
Prior to finding her soul mate, Mark, in North Carolina, Kathy worked for Eastern Associated Coal in both Beckley and Charleston areas.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Saulsville Baptist Church and Twin Falls State Park following the service, planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Love on a Leash at https://www.gofundme.com /f/Kathy-Young-Memorial.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020