Kathryn Nikki Thompson-Booth

KATHRYN "NIKKI" THOMPSON - BOOTH passed away June 12, 2019. If Nikki had her way this obituary would stop here. Unfortunately, her voice can no longer be heard.
Nikki was born on May 21, 1985, in Charleston.
Nikki is survived by her father, Robert Thompson of Malden, and her mother, Denise Haid-Gottleib of Kanawha City. She also leaves behind two sons, Dakari Booth of Georgia and Maddox Light of Georges Creek. Nikki leaves behind several other family members as well.
There will be no service at this time. Nikki will be cremated, per her wishes. Her remains will be interred in the Taylor Cemetery at Georges Creek at a later date. It is only fitting that her remains be placed overlooking the place she grew up in.
If you would like to do something to honor Nikki's memory, please donate to one of the many drug recovery centers in the local Charleston area.
Condolences can be made by visiting www.stevensand grassfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 14 to June 16, 2019
