KATHRYN "KATY" LOUISE WILSON, 81, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at her residence on Wilson Ridge in Clay County. She was the daughter of the late George and Irene Dorsey Kitzmiller and was born at Gassaway December 2, 1937.
Kathryn lived life to the fullest, she loved to read and travel when she could do so. She worked for the Ben Franklin store in Summersville for ten years. Katy was a homemaker, excellent cook and loved to garden. She attended Walnut Grove Methodist Church and was a long time member.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Charles Fletcher Wilson.
She is survived by sons; Charles W. Wilson of Woodbridge, VA and Samuel G. Wilson and wife Wilma of Summersville, brothers; Larry and Johnny Kitzmiller both of Summersville, grandsons; Samuel T. Wilson of Birch River and Charles Wilson-Pujols of Woodbridge, VA and granddaughter, Cassandra D. Wilson of Akron, Ohio.
Katy loved the Lord and loved her neighbors, Jimmy and Missy Adkins, sisters Judy and Patsy and many others on Wilson Ridge. She especially felt blessed to have care and help from Patrick Frame whenever needed. Katy said her best friend in life was the late Hilda Jean Frame.
Funeral services will be conducted 5 p.m., Tuesday October 22nd in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Johnny Conrad officiating. Friends may call at the funeral chapel from 3 p.m. until service time on Tuesday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019