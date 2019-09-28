|
KATHY F. SIGMON departed this world peacefully with her cherished loved ones present September 25, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston. Although she has left our earthly lives, she will never leave our hearts and memories.
She was born in Orlando, Fla., July 24, 1953, daughter of Harry F. and Bunny Adkins.
She was a 57-year member of the Madison Baptist Church. She was a member of the Chancel Choir, Big News Club Volunteer, and Children's Choir. She was church secretary for 35 years where she was presently employed. She was a 1971 graduate of Scott High and attended Marshall University. She was a member of the Wildwood Garden Club, PNG of Madison Rebekah #99 I.O.O.F.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Harry F. Adkins; grandparents, Walter and Ann Birley, Eunice F. Birley, and Mr. and Mrs. Wiley Adkins.
Surviving are her children, Neal of Madison, Trevor and Cristy of Vanceburg, Ky., Shea and Mike Graziano of Gastonia, N.C., Caleb Sigmon of Madison; stepsons, Kenneth and Missy of Cleveland, Ohio, and Charles of Quinland; six grandchildren, Tate, Emi, and Nico Graziano, Blake Sigmon, Holden and Luna Sigmon; mother, Bunny Adkins of Madison; two brothers, Harry F. and Michelle Adkins of Meadow Fork, and Thomas B. Adkins of Madison; nieces, Crissy and Jason Elmore, Haley, Jayden Elmore of Ohio, Tommi and Leah Adkins of Madison; special cousins and sister, Teresa Justice; countless friends; and her two poodles, Thunder and Blaze.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Madison Baptist Church, with Pastor Jim Butcher officiating. Graveside service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to a local charity or Madison Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Arrangements by Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 28, 2019