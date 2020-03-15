|
|
KATHY JEAN STONE, 57, of Morrisvale, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home.
She was a member of Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Sod.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Essie Mallory; sister, Linda Sue Walls; brothers, Ike, Clifford, and Stevie Mallory; and niece, Traci Walls.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Steve; daughters, Jessica and Mallory Stone; sisters, Brenda Walker (Calvin) Bowen, Virginia (Ronald) Collins, and Edna Arias; grandchildren, Emma, Braylee, Braylon and Elliott; step-son, Denny (Jamie) Stone; step - grandchildren, Marlee, Landon, and Roman; special brother-in-law, Ronnie (Rose) Walls; and nephew, Michael Walls, who was like a brother.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Darrell Searls officiating. Burial will follow at the Miller-Mallory Family Cemetery, Alkol. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020