KATHY LAWSON GREGOR was born, on August 19, 1954, to Carl and Wynona Lawson. Although she did not originate laughter, she created laughter with anyone that she met. A sharp mind supported a sharp wit that could alleviate the worst of situations and make good times the best of times.
Raised in Charleston, she met her husband, Paul "Mack" Gregor, the love of her life, shortly after graduating from George Washington High School. They started their family with Matthew who was then followed by Adam and finally, Patrick.
With a family of three boys, Kathy began her career as a Mother and a Homemaker. She wrote a published letter to the Charleston Gazette Editor that she was more than "just" a Stay-At-Home-Mother. She wrote that she was raising a future President, Vice President and Supreme Court Justice and there was no more important job that she could be assigned. As the boys grew and chose different careers than politics and law, Kathy would state, "Well at least they're not ticket takers at the Tilt-O-Whirl."
Kathy didn't limit her care to just her family. She was a career volunteer. She started as a young girl as a hospital candy striper and as an adult she tutored reading, served food to the needy and generated amazing fund-raising events to support youth sports leagues. Her children didn't bring home stray animals they brought home other children, so she opened her home and "mothered" all of them.
The family moved from West Virginia to Virginia to Tennessee to Ohio back to Virginia and finally returned to West Virginia. Everywhere that they moved, Kathy created beautiful homes. When they lived in Richmond, a representative from Historic Williamsburg visited their home to assess a piece of furniture but then "toured" their home for ideas. Kathy saw art in everything. She used obvious materials like paint and textiles, but she also created beautiful art from everyday items like string or eggs. Through-out her life she took her "cottage crafts" and made a one-woman cottage industry. With full family involvement, Kathy created art that was sold in multiple gift shops and catalogs. Not forgetting to use her skills to help others she created chairs that won the highest bid at the Heart Association's "Chair-ity" Auction.
In the last twenty years of life, Kathy found the ultimate medium to express her artistic abilities. Flowers - fresh, dried, synthetic, it didn't matter. She became an FTD Certified Floral Designer. She was employed by Youngs, Winters and found a permanent home at Charleston Cut Flower Company.
Kathy succumbed to a lifetime of chronic illness on August 17, 2019. Although we will miss her for the rest of our lives, Kathy has left us a legacy of love and laughter.
Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. we will gather at Good Shepherd Mortuary, in South Charleston; to remember Kathy and share the laughter she created.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019