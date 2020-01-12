|
KATHY LIEBLE FOX, "Boo," was born June, 24, 1941, in Charleston, W.Va., and departed December 9, 2019, in Lakeland, Fla. She is survived by brother Charles Lieble (wife Pat), sister Becky Lieble Peters, and nephews, Charles Jr., Gordon III, Christopher, Darren. Preceded in death by by her father and mother, Charles and Katherine Lieble; Gordon L Peters II; Gregory Dean Lieble. She was a 1959 graduate of Stonewall Jackson H.S., where she was a majorette and band member. Private service will be held in Central Florida.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020