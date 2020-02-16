|
KATHY LYNN BYRD, 66, of Sod, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
She was a Christian.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Izola Meadows, and two great-grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her children, Charlie (Tirra) Byrd, Billy (Anna) Byrd and Andrea (John) Frame; brothers, Pastor Paul Meadows and Robert (Jayne) Meadows; sisters, Rhonda "Susie" Holeston and Sandy (Roger) Richmond; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Paul Meadows officiating. Burial will follow at the Meadows Family Cemetery in Alkol. The family will gather one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020