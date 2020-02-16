Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Lynn Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Lynn Byrd Obituary

KATHY LYNN BYRD, 66, of Sod, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
She was a Christian.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Izola Meadows, and two great-grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her children, Charlie (Tirra) Byrd, Billy (Anna) Byrd and Andrea (John) Frame; brothers, Pastor Paul Meadows and Robert (Jayne) Meadows; sisters, Rhonda "Susie" Holeston and Sandy (Roger) Richmond; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Paul Meadows officiating. Burial will follow at the Meadows Family Cemetery in Alkol. The family will gather one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -