On Thursday morning, January 16, 2020, KATHY LYNN VALENTINE of Powell, Ohio, ascended into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, peacefully under hospice care.
Kathy was preceded in passing by her parents, William "Denny" Likens and Bonnie Leigh Harmon Likens.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Danny Valentine; three brothers, Bill (Sue) Likens, Gary (Rachael) Likens and Greg (Ellen) Likens; many nieces, nephews and friends; and her three dogs, especially her beloved Spike.
Kathy was very congenial, enjoyed meeting people and making friends. Though she had no children, she was a huge lover of all animals and devoted to the many she had as pets through the years. Afflicted at a young age with PKD, in many ways Kathy's life was not her own, as the devotion of many medical specialists and foundations, caregivers, and family members came together in the spirit of love of life to provide Kathy a much better and longer life than she ever thought possible and for which she was eternally grateful. Most notably was the loving selfless action of her oldest brother, Bill, to donate a kidney that extended her life 35 years that she may have never experienced.
The family would like to thank the many Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at The OSU Medical Center and the Staff of Heartland Hospice for their love and care, especially Helen for her devotion in Kathy's final hours.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, W.Va. Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
In lieu of flowers, look to love another and consider a donation to at www.Kidney.org.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020