|
|
KATIE SUE (HIBBS) MILHOAN, 39, of South Charleston, died April 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on May 13, 1980, in Fairmont, to Vanessa Kay Tapp VanGilder of Charleston and Randall William Hibbs Sr. of Akron, Ohio.
She was a 1999 graduate of Fairmont Senior High School. She was employed as a processing mail clerk at Job Squad in Charleston. Katie was also a member of the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church in Fairmont. She was married to Kenneth James Milhoan on May 20, 2006.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her stepfather, Karl VanGilder of Charleston; and stepmother, Deborah Hibbs of Akron, Ohio. Other survivors include her mother-in-law, Denise Milhoan, and sister-in-law, Kimberly Milhoan. She also has a half brother, Randall W. Hibbs Jr. of Akron, Ohio, and stepsister, Jennifer Jolly, Bessemer, Ala.; Aunt, Norma Rittenhouse and husband, Stanley of Fairmont; Aunt, Rosemary Tapp of Fairmont; Karl's sister, Joyce VanGilder of Charleston; and Karl's mother, Lucille VanGilder of Fairmont; Karen Sue Porter of Farmington. She is also survived by many cousins.
Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Charlotte Tapp of Mannington; paternal grandparents, Wilbert "Rudy" Hibbs and Vivian Izora Wells Hibbs of Mannington; her father-in-law, Kenneth Lee Milhoan of Charleston; and uncle, William Porter of Farmington.
A celebration of life/picnic will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020