KEITH DAVIS, 87, of Scott Depot, formerly of Winfield and raised in Dunbar, passed away peacefully at CAMC Memorial Hospital on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Keith was born August 11, 1932 to the late William Ermine Davis and IoLa Ormal Casto Davis. He was a born again Christian and member of the Riverside Baptist Church, Red House. Keith was a Baptist Minister who loved to teach and preach God's Word. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School and served 16 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean Davis; son, Tim Davis; and a brother, Michael Davis.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Teresa Liston of Westerville, Ohio, and Kathy Davis of Golden, Colorado; sons, Steve Davis of Beaufort, North Carolina, and Ron Davis of Cross Lanes; step-son, Larry Burdette of Hurricane; sister, Sharon Piggott of Phillipsburg, New Jersey; 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Service will be Noon Friday, September 13, 2019 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Michael Hanna officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riverside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 89, Liberty, WV 25124.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019