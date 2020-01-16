|
|
KEITH PARKINS, 81, of Leon, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home.
Born January 2, 1939, in Bancroft, he is a son of the late Homer and Violet Harrison Parkins. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Junior and Bob Parkins.
Keith was a longtime member of the Laborers International Union of North America Local # 1535, Charleston, where he worked for Anderson Paving, Blackrock and retiring from Orders and Haynes, Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and coon hunting. He also made it a point to attend his boys and grandchildren's ballgames, rarely missing one.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Sandra Workman Parkins; sons, Kerry Parkins (Allison) and Aaron Parkins (Lisa), all of Red House; grandchildren, Shannon White, Bethany McClanahan and Chelsey Jordan; great-grandchildren, Nora Beth White and Grier Elizabeth McClanahan; sisters-in-law, Dolores Parkins of Maine, Ann Riffee of Red House, Donnie Parkins of Confidence and Brenda Landers of Poca; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Friday, January 17, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, with Rev. Scott Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Parkins Cemetery, Manilla Creek.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may also visit his tribute page at Chapman FunralHomes.com to share memories of Keith with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve the Parkins family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020