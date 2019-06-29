Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
View Map
Resources
Keith Paul Huffman Obituary

KEITH PAUL HUFFMAN, 81, of Elkview, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Keith was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an avid outdoors man, and loved farming. Keith was a hard worker and always provided for his family; his kids were always put first in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estil and Illa Huffman; sons, Harold Allen Huffman and Kenneth Huffman; one brother and several sisters.
Keith is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Polly Ann Huffman; sons, Randall Huffman, Larry Huffman, and Timothy Huffman; daughters, Kimberly Huffman Allen and Carolyn Huffman Stewart; brothers, Bill and Roy Huffman; and sisters, June McClung, Carolyn Cox, Marilyn Rainey, and Betty Moore. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
The service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jonathon Harper officiating. Burial will follow at the Huffman family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 29 to July 1, 2019
