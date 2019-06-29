

KEITH PAUL HUFFMAN, 81, of Elkview, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Keith was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an avid outdoors man, and loved farming. Keith was a hard worker and always provided for his family; his kids were always put first in his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estil and Illa Huffman; sons, Harold Allen Huffman and Kenneth Huffman; one brother and several sisters.

Keith is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Polly Ann Huffman; sons, Randall Huffman, Larry Huffman, and Timothy Huffman; daughters, Kimberly Huffman Allen and Carolyn Huffman Stewart; brothers, Bill and Roy Huffman; and sisters, June McClung, Carolyn Cox, Marilyn Rainey, and Betty Moore. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great - grandchildren.

