KEITH TUCKER, 80, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, after a short illness.
He was born on October 11, 1939, to the late Marvin and Era Tucker.
Keith retired from Awnwindow Manufacturing Company in Dunbar. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling, and going to car shows. He could be seen every morning having breakfast and talking to friends at the Tudors in Cross Lanes. He was always willing to help people with any jobs that needed to be done. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Tucker; and his sister, Sheila Robson.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Tucker of Dunbar; step-sons, Roger Miller (Christi) of Hurricane, Randy Miller of Sissonville; step-daughter, Rita Thaxton (Abe Ghanim) of Sissonville; granddaughter, Sarah Mobley (Michael) of Dunbar; step-grandchildren, Lindsay George, Travis Miller, Jamison Miller, Justin Miller, Corey Thaxton, Ashley Coleman; great - grandchildren, Gideon Pickering, Gavin Braddock; step - great - grandchildren, Gillian, Aiden, Ava, Caiden, Cree, Cambrie, Caisley, Corbin; sisters, Delores Bass of Charleston, Barbara Ann Ranson of South Charleston; and brother, Timmy Tucker (Donna) of North Carolina.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the SICU at CAMC Memorial for their loving care.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev, Alan Myres officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019