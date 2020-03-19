|
KEITH WESLEY JOHNSON, 51, born January 16, 1969, in Charleston, W.Va., gained his heavenly wings Monday, March 16, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va., after a long illness.
He attended Kanawha County schools and worked at Shoney's and McDonalds in West Virginia and Virginia.
Keith loved spending time with his family and teaching his nieces and nephews how to fish and how to ride a bike. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. Never wanting to see people without, Keith would open his home and offer people a place to sleep, something to eat and a hot shower. Always practicing his faith, Keith would also take time to pray for people and lead them to salvation.
Keith was a member of The Father's House Missionary Baptist Church, attending Sunday School and morning Service when his health allowed. He always gave a helping hand in any church activity that "needed a little help."
Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Kadell Chapman Johnson; brothers, Ronnie Close and James G. (Dorothy) Johnson.
Left to cherish his memory, father, James L. Johnson, brother, Daniel (Leslie) Johnson of Charlotte, N.C.; sisters, Barbara Davis, Pamela Medley and Carol Johnson-Cyrus, all of Charleston, W.Va., and a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large community of friends.
A private funeral service for the family will be 12 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at The Father's House, 500 29th St. W., Charleston, W.Va. Visitation for friends will be at 11 a.m.
Callender Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is entrusted with arrangemetns.
Condolences may be sent to the family at callender funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020