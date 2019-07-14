

KELLEY RAE McCALLUM, born January 22, 1963, in San Diego, California, to respectfully decorated Naval Officer Raymond James McCallum, rank E9, and dedicated homemaker, Betty Jane McCallum. Kelley passed peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after battling a long-terrn illness.

Kelley is survived by her son, Larry Dean Bricker, her daughter - in - law, Jessica Lynn Bricker; and two daughters, Ambre Rae Bricker and Brandi Richelle Bricker. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Haley Lynn Bricker, Heather Rae Bricker, Kayla Marie Bricker, and Lilly Ann Bricker, as well as by her lifelong friend and caregiver, David Edward Stanley.

Kelley was an artist by her very nature as she was an exceptional seamstress, painter, and crafter, working with wood and other materials to create her "country crafts" with her business venture, 'Kelley's Kloset,' where her wares sold at festivals and flea markets around West Virginia and back in her birth place of California during her many cross country adventures with her children to visit their family. She contributed to the community by assisting with activities her children participated in, such as with baseball, tee ball, scouts, and cheerleading.

Kelley also accomplished an associate degree in Accounting from West Virginia Junior College in 1987, going on to provide state certified childcare services in her home, and eventually shifting her caregiving focus to assisting her son and daughter-in-law with raising her grandchildren. "Grammy Graham's, has been essential in her granddaughters' lives and she will be sorely and greatly missed. Her strength and love will continue to resonate throughout the family for generations, blessing all who have had the honor of knowing and loving her, and influencing those who have yet to be born.

The family will be holding a personal memorial and ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.

They would also like to express their deepest gratitude to the Hubbard Hospice House staff for their gracious care and hospitality.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, West Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019