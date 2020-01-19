|
|
KELLI JANE (WILLIAMS) ALDERMAN, of Charleston, passed on January 11, 2020.
She graduated from St Albans High in 1983 and worked many years for CAMC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Alderman of Charleston, and mother, Nina F. Williams of Tornado.
She left behind her father, Frank Williams of Tornado; her sisters, Meliani Williams of St. Albans, Cheryl Whitinger of Portsmouth Ohio, Jamie Sarginson-Bradley of Tornado; her nephews, Michael Sean Sarginson of Tornado, Corey Jones of St. Albans; and her nieces, Brystin Whitinger of Portsmouth, Ohio, Casee Jones of St. Albans, Aryssa Whitinger of Portsmouth, Ohio, Grace Bradley of Tornado and Kateland Sharp of St. Albans.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020