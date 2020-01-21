Home

KENNETH M. ADKINS, 90, of Waynesville, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at Autumn Care of Waynesville. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, at Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, January 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde, NC and Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV is caring for the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020
