KENNETH DAVID BIAS, 65, of Madison, Boone County, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at home. A Memorial Service with family and friends conveying stories, memories, and other things about Kenneth will be 7 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV. The visitation is from 6 till 9 p.m. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville are serving the Bias Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019