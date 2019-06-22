KENNETH BROOKS SMITH, 80, of Left Hand, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home in Left Hand. He was born September 20, 1938, in Left Hand, and was a son of the late Nathan E. and Mary Ethyl Smith.

He is survived by one sibling, Gladys Smith Carper of Left Hand, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Ralph Smith, Ray Smith, Harold Smith, William "Bill" Smith of Left Hand, and Richard Smith of Logan; and two sisters, Marie Smith Cicora of Atlanta, Ga., and Garnet Smith Ledsome Johnson of Left Hand.

Over the years, Kenneth worked in a variety of lines of work, including pipeline, pipefitting, construction and in chemical plants.

Kenneth enjoyed the Black Walnut Festival and WVU sports, particularly football and basketball. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked to fish and the simple things in life. He was known by many in the Left Hand and surrounding communities and well liked. He was an honest simple man who was always ready to help anyone. He had a good sense of humor and he will be missed by many family and friends.

A visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, W.Va. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Reverend David Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at the Clover Cemetery in Clover. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary