Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
KENNETH CAMERON LEGG, 96, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, and is now with his Lord and Savior, along with his family, who are there to embrace him once again.
He was born on July 24, 1923, the first born son to Otis Brooks and Clara Grace Legg in Lizemores.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Erma Kirby (John); and brother, Willard "Bill" Legg (Betty).
Ken is survived by his aunt, Maxine Baker Spears of Virginia Beach, VA; three nieces, Linda Legg Shafer (Rick) of Dunbar, Kathy Hedrick (Steve) of Venice, FL, and Debra Wood (Keith) of Naples, FL; five nephews, Steve Legg of Petersburg, FL, Bill Legg (Dee) of Dunbar, Bill Kirby (Adele) of Bellingham, WA, Scott Kirby (Morine) of Marathon, FL, and Brookie Kirby (Vicki) of Virginia Beach, VA; and by a number of cousins, second cousins, great nieces, nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved three cats, Buddy, Ringo, and Midnight, which he cherished dearly.
He attended school at Whipple and Oak Hill through high school. He was a 1941 Collins (Oak Hill) High School graduate. Kenneth was better known by his nickname "Horse" by many in the Oak Hill and surrounding areas. He attended college at WV Institute of Technology in Montgomery prior to his service during WWII with the U.S. Navy, Seabees Unit from March 1943 until his discharge in January 1946, which at the time he stated, was the happiest day of his life. Always humorous, he frequently claimed "they were trying to kill him."
After his discharge from the military, Ken re-entered college at WV Tech and graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He obtained his Master's Degree in Secondary School Administration in 1950 and a degree in Elementary Education at George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, in 1951.
He began his career as an 8th grade teacher at Minden Elementary School from 1951-52.
He then moved to Pax High School in1952 as a teacher and served as their Head Varsity Basketball Coach, where he coached the 1954 team to the Class B State Basketball Championship. In 1954, he was offered and accepted the position of Principal at Kingston High and Elementary Schools.
Ken was also a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates 54th Session from 1959-1960. From 1960-72, he was employed by the WV Education Association as a staff member and during this time, lobbied the WV State Legislature for additional benefits for its members. In 1973, he became Executive Director of the WV School Service Personnel Association and remained in this position until his retirement at age 80, in February 2004.
Ken was a very determined man and excelled at almost everything he strived to do. When he observed the poor working conditions of nonprofessional staff in school systems, while on staff at the WVEA, he was determined to correct this by separation and formed the WVSSPA. Ken served as the association's Executive Director for 35 years. He worked diligently to secure pay, benefits and working conditions for school custodians, secretaries, cooks, bus drivers, maintenance staff, and classroom aides, on a statewide basis. He was determined and approached the issues with facts to lobby legislative Delegates and Senators on behalf of his constituency.
COACHING: Ken only coached two seasons, simply because Pax High needed a coach and, as a matter of fact, it was the only job available. His first team's season record was 18-5, but his second season team went all the way to the state tournament and won it in 1954. His boys also won the best sportsmanship trophy which was a special honor in recognition of his emphasis on respect, discipline, integrity, and sportsmanship. His players featured individuals who would go on to be doctors, educators and coaches (the late Don Stover - former Stonewall Jackson High School basketball coach, was one of his players). As principal at Kingston, he graduated student athlete, Dave Cotrill. Amazingly, given Ken's age into his 90s, he could still look at his basketball team's picture and name each one of the boys on the team. The last living member, Larry Tyree, called and talked to him in 2017. He was thrilled that Larry had become a doctor in North Carolina.
The immersion of Ken Legg in WV sports culture is notable from many aspects. No matter what area of sports that he was involved in, he excelled. Whether it was as a player, track champion, coach, sports official in basketball, or football and track for 55 years, even his leadership in the Southern WV Board of Approved Basketball Officials or Kanawha Valley Football Officials Association. Being a famous multisport athlete at Oak Hill High School and WV Institute of Technology, he was immediately in demand as an official throughout WV, particularly south of Parkersburg. He traveled to many far away schools. He had to love the sports considering the game fees were $7.50. He retired from work and officiating at the age of 80. He said he had to when the fans were beating him to the parking lot. Again, you had to love his sense of humor.
Ken Legg was the conscience of the officiating community. He was a leader in the local association of officials. Ruckus would be one word to describe the regular atmosphere at meetings. When Ken stood up, he didn't have to say a word, with a simple palm up come to order sign. A significant contribution to officiating by Ken Legg was the training of referees who became outstanding in the profession: Sparky Adams, Ron Christy, George Pack, Butch Hughes, Bob Downey, Doug Spry, Carl Nutter, Mike Pickens, Pete Bowles, and so many other great officials developed by Ken Legg. All are reflections of Ken Legg's vision, discipline, and leadership.
He was inducted into the 2019 class of The Tex Williams Sports Legends Hall of Fame in July by the only living member of his 1954 Pax High School basketball team, Larry Tyree. His proclamation and memorabilia will be a permanent display in the Coach Tex Williams Sports Museum at Artie. A compilation of his tributes will be on display at his funeral.
He was also involved for many years with WV Mountain State Boys organization. He was a longtime member of Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. Ken loved the Lord. He was a member of several quartets with the last being "The Happy Valley Boys." The family quartet is reunited and complete again in Heaven for the Legg / Baker clan. He was instrumental in organizing the many Class of 1941 reunions of Oak Hill (Collins) High School, until a stroke in 2006 limited his abilities.
We wish to thank his caregivers, Linda Legg Shafer, CNAs Betty Coleman and Lee Kidd for their care of Ken during his failing health.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pat O'Reilly giving his eulogy. Anyone wanting to express their memories during a video presentation will be appreciated. Burial will follow in Highlawn Cemetery, Oak Hill, for any family or friends wishing to attend.
Friends may visit an hour and a half prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV. 25387.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019