Kenneth Clifford Kiser
KENNETH CLIFFORD "RED" KISER, 83, of Charleston, passed away on December 10, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Born May 25, 1936, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Monroe Kiser and Margie Whittington Kiser. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Phyllis Kiser of Charleston; his children, Julie (Bill) Pauley of Charleston, Donna (Alan) Burns of Charleston, Kenny (Lisa) Kiser Jr. of Charleston and Brandon (Whitney) Kiser of Sissonville; brother, Ronnie Kiser of Charleston; 12 grandchildren, Michael, Stephanie, Jeremy, Teela, Jessica, A.J., Josh, Logan, Bre anna, Gavin, Bella and Aubri; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
Kenneth was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. Phyllis was his prize and he loved his family more than anything. He also enjoyed NASCAR, wrestling, and traveling, especially to the beach with his family.
Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to services.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Kiser Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019