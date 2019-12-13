Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Clifford "Red" Kiser


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Clifford "Red" Kiser Obituary
Kenneth Clifford Kiser

KENNETH CLIFFORD "RED" KISER, 83, of Charleston, passed away on December 10, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Born May 25, 1936, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Monroe Kiser and Margie Whittington Kiser. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Phyllis Kiser of Charleston; his children, Julie (Bill) Pauley of Charleston, Donna (Alan) Burns of Charleston, Kenny (Lisa) Kiser Jr. of Charleston and Brandon (Whitney) Kiser of Sissonville; brother, Ronnie Kiser of Charleston; 12 grandchildren, Michael, Stephanie, Jeremy, Teela, Jessica, A.J., Josh, Logan, Bre anna, Gavin, Bella and Aubri; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
Kenneth was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. Phyllis was his prize and he loved his family more than anything. He also enjoyed NASCAR, wrestling, and traveling, especially to the beach with his family.
Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to services.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Kiser Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -