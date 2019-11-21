|
|
Kenneth Dale "Kenny" Hendricks
KENNETH DALE "KENNY" HENDRICKS 57, of Valdosta, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, after a sudden illness.
He was born in Lewisburg, W.Va., on February 14, 1962, on his grandparent's farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Boyd Hendricks Jr. and Margaret Genevieve Hughes Hendricks. He owned and operated Kenny's Marine Service. Kenny was an avid fisherman who also participated in numerous fishing and Jeep clubs. He loved to rescue animals and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Kenny is remembered to have a loving personality, quick smile, and enjoyed helping anyone he met.
Survivors include his wife, Jody Lynn Hanson Hendricks of Valdosta, Ga.; his siblings, Katherine (Billy) Wiseman of Charleston, W.Va., Keith (Kim) Hendricks of Valdosta, Ga., Karen Hendricks (Chris Huelsman) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two half siblings, Monica Teague of Statesville, N.C., and Kirk Lorenz of Philadelphia, Pa.; his nieces and nephews, Joshua and Sarah Wiseman of Charleston, W.Va., Paige Wantlin of Cincinnati, Ohio, Donald Bryan, Alisha Risen, Darrell Henderson of Harker Heights, Texas, Isaiah Henderson of Arlington, Texas; two cousins, Doug (Lisa) Brooks of Clayton, N.C., and Richard Brooks of Spotsylvania, Va.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Rosalie Hanson; Geraldine Brooks (aunt), Robert Hughes (cousin), and David Brooks (cousin).
Family will accept visitors from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Carson McLane Funeral Home, with Mr. Dennis Grimsley officiating. Memorial services will commence at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31601.
Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 21, 2019