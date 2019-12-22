|
KENNEY HANSON, 71, of Elkview, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Kenney was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He served his country as a United States Marine during Vietnam, retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 42 years of service, and was currently working for Hafer Funeral Home. He was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, Elk Valley Christian School board member, and sound technician. He worked tirelessly on the rebuild of the church and school after the flood of June 2016. Kenney loved serving the Lord and loved his family with all his heart.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marilyn Hanson; son, Kenney (Cyndi) Hanson; daughter, Raina (Donny) Newhouse; brothers, David (Brenda) Hanson and Paul (Vickie) Hanson; sister, Sharon Clark; grandchildren, Brandon, Christian, MacKenzie, Erika, and Annelise; one expected great-grandson; and a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Kenney's request was for donations to be made Elk Valley Christian School in honor of his love for the ministry of EVCS.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Drive, Elkview, with Pastor Lee Swor and Pastor John Day officiating. A private burial will be observed at the Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, and also one hour prior to service on Saturday.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019