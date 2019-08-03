|
|
KENNETH EDWARD MARKHAM, 59, of Tornado, passed away July 28, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born November 24, 1959, in Charleston, the son of Joseph and Pauline Carte Markham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph T. Markham.
Kenny was a 1977 graduate of St. Albans High School. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 34 years of service. Kenny was a car enthusiast, especially his 1969 Pro - Street Camaro. He was a loving father and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his son, Zachary; close friends, James Reed, Jeff Beane, Mark Shabdue; postal family and many other friends.
Celebration of his life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Minister Joe Adkins officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019