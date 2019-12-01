Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Miller Cemetery
Mud River, WV
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Miller Cemetery
Mud River, WV
View Map
Kenneth J. Mitchell


1951 - 2019
KENNETH J. MITCHELL, 68, of Danville, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 12, 1951, a son of the late Guy and Mary Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Mitchell.
He was a member of Cox's Fork Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Mitchell, 67, of Danville, they were married 49 years; two loving sons, Guy (Ladonna) Mitchell and Bobby (Michelle) Mitchell; six grandchildren, Latasha, Dustin, Zack (Casey), Jordan (Shae), Bubba, and Cameron; three great-grandchildren, Karoline, McKenna, and Lily; eight brothers and sisters, Kathy (Jimbo) Bradford, Dorothy Sparks, Marcelene (Jerry) Eldridge, Shirley (Rondal) Gillispie, Johnny Mitchell, Jimmy (Drema) Mitchell, Vicky Mitchell, and Dennie (Robin) Mitchell.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Miller Cemetery, Mud River, with Harley Egnor officiating.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
