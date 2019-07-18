KENNETH LEE MILHOAN, at a very young 64 years and 361 days old, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend passed away on Tuesday of a sudden illness. Always the giver, he held on for two days in order to let his beloved family be with him for those last precious hours. They will be forever thankful for that time.

A family man first, Kenny was a husband to his wife of 42 years, Denise. The soul mates met in high school where they attended prom together and were married on August 7, 1976. They planned to have one boy and one girl and so came his children, Kenneth James and Kimberli Jean. Kenny often spoke of his wife, telling his daughter, "Your mom's the most beautiful woman I've ever met. She's the most important woman in my life. No offense." None was taken.

Kenny, or Uncle Kenny, as he was known to his four little shadows, Justin, Caydan, Austin, and Jayla Gunther, loved his nephews and niece like his own. He was often found with a book or a tool in his hand, molding the young minds in his care into everything he knew they could be.

Kenny, or Mr. Ken, as they knew him at his school, was loved by so many, even outside his family. The staff, teachers, and kids at Piedmont Elementary, where he was the head custodian, said "Ken was a wonderful man. He always had a smile on his face, was always ready to lend a helping hand." They have spoken of his hard work, kindness, and big smile. He loved his work and spoke of his coworkers and kids every single day.

Kenny was born on July 20, 1954, in Salem, Ohio, to Margaret Ellen (Shelton) Milhoan and Clarence Kenneth Milhoan, who preceded him in death. Shortly after the birth of little Ken, they moved to Costa Mesa, California, where he spent much of his youth. He lived an equal distance from the ocean and a lake and often rode to them on his bike. He spent plenty of time with his neighbors, who let him and his brother Herb raid their fruit trees for afternoon snacks. Later, Kenny called Charleston, West Virginia, home. Many of his neighbors became cherished friends. He spent his summers with his Aunt Patty (Patsy) Burke and Uncle Jimmy Burke of Xenia, Ohio, where he hopped from yard sale to yard sale and spent time chatting with family on the porch.

He is a 1973 graduate of DuPont High School, and attended Potomac State College, WV Tech, and Carver Career Center. He showed his well-roundedness as a pool table technician, roofer, contractor, machinist, and his favorite job, custodian. He was a past president of the State of WV PTA. He was a "homeroom mom" at his childrens' schools and was a constant fixture in their lives. Kenny's stepfather, Ira "Jim" Gunther (Margaret) says, "I can't fathom what life without Kenny would look like." Throughout his life, Kenny helped everyone with everything, from fixing cars to painting their walls to lending a listening ear.

In Kenny's memory, please eat some watermelon, peel a grapefruit, go swimming, take a camping trip, tell a story, laugh a real full-belly laugh at a good joke, smile, work hard, let the dog sleep in the bed, and spend time with your loved ones this summer.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Denise Lynn Milhoan; son, Kenneth James Milhoan (Katie); daughter, Kimberli Jean Milhoan; stepfather, Jim Gunther; brother, Matthew Lincoln Gunther (Emerald); sister-in-law, Loretta Milhoan; aunts Wanda Milhoan and Nancy Shelton; uncles, Lynn Shelton and Emil Jones; and many very close cousins who he loved dearly. Kenny was also preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Lee Milhoan (Loretta); and his sisters, Patricia "Patty" Milhoan and Mary Ann Milhoan.

There will be a family graveside service on Kenny's 65th birthday, this July 20th. Family and friends are asked to join in a Celebration of Kenny's Life at 1 p.m. on July 27th, at Coonskin Park, Charleston, WV, Shelter #9. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to bring a covered dish to the celebration.

Just this Father's Day Kenny said, "I always say I'm going to live to be 100." Please keep his memory alive in your hearts so he can live on forever in all of us. 100 years isn't enough time to honor the amazing life of Kenneth Lee Milhoan.

