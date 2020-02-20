|
KENNETH LEE SLATER, 62, departed this life February 18, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Barbara and Chester McCutcheon; siblings, Rick Slater, Kimberly Parsons and Matt McCutcheon; son, Billy Davis; his pride and joy, granddaughters, Brianna and Taylor McCutcheon. Services will be held at 1 p.m. February 21, with visitation one hour prior, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Online condolences maybe forwarded to www. longfisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020