|
|
KENNETH DONALD NELSON, 81, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, to be with the Lord. He was surrounded by his family that he had touched in so many ways throughout his life.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Chambers, where they called him Elvis due to his beautiful voice and charming good looks. Kenneth was an avid singer, whose voice carried into the heart of everyone who heard him.
He was a member of the Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Elkview, and enjoyed singing with the choir and at times, in the Living Word Quartet during services. He enjoyed serving the Lord and was baptized in September of 1999.
Kenneth married the love of his life, Carolyn Sue (Key) Nelson in 1959, and they lived inseparable for sixty years. Kenneth filled his family's lives with music, inspired them, loved them, and taught them how beautiful life is. He worked hard and made them smile and laugh every day.
Kenneth was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who dedicated his life to supporting and loving his family.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Woody and Bertha Nelson, siblings; Lowel Nelson, Searle Nelson, Eugene Nelson, Mondale Nelson, Don Nelson, Shearlean Harris, Junior Nelson, Leon, Don, and Sheila Nelson who was like a daughter to him.
He will be missed and is survived by his loving wife , Carolyn Nelson, his daughter; Tammy (Jesse) Madden, his four sons; Kenneth (Elaine) Nelson Jr., Rick (Paula) Nelson, Shane Nelson, and Shawn (Michelle) Nelson, his seven grandchildren; Ricky Nelson, Sheena (Nathan) Madden-Jackson, Lindsie (Brandon) Criner, Jacob Nelson, Brigette Madden, Trevor Nelson, and Alisha Nelson, and his great grandson; Micheal Henry Criner, as well as his two sisters; Shelby Nelson Roach, and Theo Nelson.
"He will forever be in their hearts."
The service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, with Pastor Dan Forwood officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020