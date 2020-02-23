|
|
KENNETH "KENNY" PATE, 75, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2020, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mae Pate, and brothers, Marcel Pate and Harland Pate.
He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his four-wheeler and helping everyone that needed him.
He is survived by sisters Sue (Buford) Plumley and Zelda Barrett, both of Hurricane, brother Glen (Debbie) Pate of Creston, WV, best friend Steve Johnson, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Allen Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Monday at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020