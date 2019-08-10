|
KENNETH RAY HAMMOND, 74, of Marmet, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Kenneth was born at Notomine in Cabin Creek, WV, to the late Celcus and Juanita Midkiff Hammond. He was a graduate of East Bank High School and worked for Princess Beverly Coal Company and Pritchard Mining.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Page, Mary Hodge and Sue Zimmerman; brothers, Albert and Darrell Hammond.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Peggy Hammond; daughters, Teri Sue (Walter) Kincaid, Wendy (Paul) Lane and Deanna (Kenny) Cooper; sons, Kenneth Ray Hammond II (Julie) and Steven Hammond (Kristina); sister, Noami (James) Hammond; eight grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 11, at the Coonskin Family Center, Charleston. The family will gather from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friends may gather from 12 to 2 p.m. Wellington's will be catering picnic food for the family at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019