MR. KENNETH WALTER SAUNDERS, SR., 78 of Poca passed away March 14, 2020 in Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Mr. Saunders is retired from Carpenters Union Local # 439, graduate of Poca High School and attended Lett Creek Community Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife Janet Paxton Saunders; daughter Angela Lynn Saunders and brother Tom Saunders.
He is survived by his son Kenneth W. Saunders, Jr. (Kelly Davis); sister Carolyn Murray of NC and three grandchildren Kenneth Austin Saunders, Kyler Traigh Saunders and Kaila Lynn Saunders.
At Mr. Saunders request there will be no service and he will be buried in Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft beside his wife Janet.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020