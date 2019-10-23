|
|
KENNETH WARD ARMSTEAD SR., "Kenny," 68, of Charleston, finished his work on earth with his hands of steal and heart of gold in heaven on October 21, 2019.
He was brought into this world on August 5, 1951, to Edith and Ward Armstead.
Kenny spent his work on Earth as a loving and caring father, husband, brother, friend, and much more. He served in the U.S. Army until being honorably disabled discharged and began work in professional construction and remodeling. He was very highly regarded and trusted by those he worked for.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by his sisters, Wanda Truman, Lyda Collins, Rosalie Armstead, and Sylvia Madura.
Leaving those left behind to cherish the memories are his loving wife of 49 years, Pamela; daughter, Barbara Moore of Charleston; sons, Kenneth (Letha) Armstead Jr. of Charleston, Jonathan Bailey of Cross Lanes; sister, Shirley (Stan) Cantley of Tornado; grandchildren,Colten, identical twins Caden and Carsen Moore, Ashley (Ian) Thomas, Jessica Shamblen, Jennifer Bailey, and Ashley Lovejoy; great-grandbabies, Easton Hunter, Owen and Avery Thomas, and soon to arrive Baby Thomas; and many friends and family.
There is not enough ink or paper to hold the words that could be said about our missing piece. If you knew him, you loved him. If you met him, you never forgot him. So many memories filled with love and laughter. No longer here, but forever in our hearts.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Chris Riggs officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes,with military graveside rites.
Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests that food be taken on Friday to the Union Point Event and Conference Center, 5315 Koontz Dr., Cross Lanes, W.Va., where a dinner will be held after the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been serving families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019