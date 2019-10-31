|
|
KENNY EARL BARKER II, 34, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Kenny was a 2003 graduate of Nitro High School, and attended WVU. He was a devoted Mountaineer fan, as well as a Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed camping and boating and spending time with his wife, especially attending ball games and concerts together. Kenny was employed by Howco, Inc. in Charlotte, NC, as a warehouse manager. Kenny will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Hash Barker.
Kenny is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Erica Smith Barker; father, Kenny Barker (Pam); sisters, Kelli Kolar (Mike), Kristi Barker (Shad), Kim Barker (Chad); nieces, Chloe and Charlotte Kolar and Lily Foss; nephews, Brandon Ridgely, Lex Turner and Cameron Kolar; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Jeanie Smith; several aunts and uncles and many friends; he also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Boston and Wrigley.
A Service to Honor the Life of Kenny Barker will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Scott Beha officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Kanawha - Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311 or to the Christopher Reeve Foundation, https://www.christopherreeve .org/donate.
Memories of Kenny may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019