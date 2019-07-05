

KENT REED CARLSON, 67, of South Charleston, passed away July 1, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on March 14, 1952, to Harvey and Dolores Carlson.

He was preceded in death by his loving father, Harvey, whom he talked about and missed every day.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Dolores Carlson; wife, Angel Carlson; sons, Erik and Josh Carlson; daughter, Angela Carlson (Scott Crowder); grandchildren, Taylor Carlson, Savon Meeks, and Ryan Crowder; sisters, Karen Johnson (Mike), Christeen Ruddle (Bobby); brother, Mark Carlson (Cheryl), along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who have become family over the years.

"Sarge," or "Kenmore," as he was known to many, was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was a welder by trade. He enjoyed being with family and friends, had a passion for collecting old tools, working on old cars, and shooting the breeze with anyone. He never met a stranger.

Let us honor and cherish this wonderful man. Though no longer with us in body, he will forever be with us in spirit and in our hearts.

Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va. Burial will be in the Bailey-Cobb Cemetery, South Charleston. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.

The family asks that donations be made to the West Virginia Chapter, 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 5 to July 7, 2019