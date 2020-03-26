Home

Kermit Carl Litton


1924 - 2020
Kermit Carl Litton Obituary

KERMIT CARL LITTON, 95, of Parkersburg, passed away in his home after a long illness.
He was born in Charleston, on October 4, 1924, the son of Cletus and Mabel Litton. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1942 and, by the time he was 19 years old, he was serving in the Navy in the South Pacific during World War II.
He was one of the early employees of Marbon Chemical and even though the company changed a few times, he worked at the same plant location, retiring after 31 years from GE Plastics.
He attended Harmony Baptist Church and enjoyed playing golf.
He married Virginia Burford on November 26, 1954, and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary together.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; two daughters, Monte Hoffman of Lubeck, Nancy Roush (David) of Charleston, and two sons, William Litton (Cheryl) of Williamstown and Kenneth Litton of Belpre. He had five grandchildren, Kellie Schreckengost (Freddie), Brian Litton (Jennifer), Elizabeth Hoffman, Anthony Roush, and Mollie Roush; and four great - granddaughters, Alexis and Katie Schreckengost, and Madison and Kenley Litton. He is also survived by one sister, Madeline Davis of Clay County.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Myrtle Davis and Norma Doub.
A Memorial Service will be held. The date and time to be announced at a later time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020
