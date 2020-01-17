Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nitro Church of God
15th Street and 2nd Avenue
Nitro, WV
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nitro Church of God
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Nitro Church of God
KERMIT "BILL" COLES, age 73, passed away on the morning of January 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Marjorie Coles, and parents-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" and Juanita Sayre.
Bill is survived by wife, Wanda Sayre Coles; son, Patrick Coles (Stephanie); daughter, Melanie Coles Thomas; grandsons, Jerrod Coles, Shawn Newman, and Anthony Newman; granddaughters, Madeline Southall Wallace (Phil), Karly Southall, Rebecca Southall, Alli Coles Liddle (Austin), and Meadow Newman; brother, Kenneth Coles; sister, Nancy Ratcliffe (Raymond); and brother-in-law, Dave Sayre.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, January 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at Nitro Church of God, 15th Street and 2nd Avenue, Nitro.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 20, at 12 p.m. at Nitro Church of God. Conducting the service will be Reverend Jonathan Secrest. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Joseph's Home in Bill Coles' name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020
