KERMIT FRANKLIN STRICKLAND, 94, of Micanopy, Florida, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was reunited with his wife of 55 years, Zelda Strickland, who passed away in 2002, and his son, Sammy Strickland, who passed in 2017.
He was member of the Blue Creek Advent Christian Church in Blue Creek, West Virginia.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Paul and his wife Connie Strickland. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, Tracy and her husband Clint, and Paula; also two beautiful great-grandchildren, Abigail and Hunter.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, in the Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, Florida.
Please visit his memorial page at www.williams thomasfuneralhome.com.
For further information: Williams - Thomas, downtown, (352) 376-7556.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019