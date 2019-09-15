Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Hawthorne Cemetery
Hawthorne, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kermit Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kermit Franklin Strickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kermit Franklin Strickland Obituary

KERMIT FRANKLIN STRICKLAND, 94, of Micanopy, Florida, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was reunited with his wife of 55 years, Zelda Strickland, who passed away in 2002, and his son, Sammy Strickland, who passed in 2017.
He was member of the Blue Creek Advent Christian Church in Blue Creek, West Virginia.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Paul and his wife Connie Strickland. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, Tracy and her husband Clint, and Paula; also two beautiful great-grandchildren, Abigail and Hunter.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, in the Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, Florida.
Please visit his memorial page at www.williams thomasfuneralhome.com.
For further information: Williams - Thomas, downtown, (352) 376-7556.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kermit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now