Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Kermit White
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kermit White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kermit Ray White Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kermit Ray White Sr. Obituary

KERMIT RAY WHITE SR., 83, of Belle, passed away October 4, 2019 at home following a long illness.
He was a former coal miner, having worked for Carbon Fuel and U.S. Steel Companies, and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Annie A. White; son, John D. White; daughter, Barbara "Trish" White; grandsons, James White and Vincent Hancock; great - grandson, Jayse Hancock-Abdulai; grandson-in-law, Rashid Abdulai; son-in-law, Jay Hancock; parents, Lee and Martha Lewis White; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his son, Kermit R. White Jr. of Wirt County; daughter, Brenda K. Hancock of Belle; sister and brother-in-law, Arnie and Curly Layton of Belle; grandchildren, Chase Byrne (Rebecca), Joannie Hancock-Abdulai, Kermit R. White III (Morgan), JohnMichael White, Jason Kelley Jr. (Rianna); great - grandchildren, Jason Kelly, Ituria Kelley, Jaxon White, Jamie-Rae White, James White; granddaughter - in - law, Je'Nette M. White.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., noon, Tuesday, October 8, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Interment will follow in Witcher Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kermit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now