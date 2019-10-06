|
KERMIT RAY WHITE SR., 83, of Belle, passed away October 4, 2019 at home following a long illness.
He was a former coal miner, having worked for Carbon Fuel and U.S. Steel Companies, and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Annie A. White; son, John D. White; daughter, Barbara "Trish" White; grandsons, James White and Vincent Hancock; great - grandson, Jayse Hancock-Abdulai; grandson-in-law, Rashid Abdulai; son-in-law, Jay Hancock; parents, Lee and Martha Lewis White; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his son, Kermit R. White Jr. of Wirt County; daughter, Brenda K. Hancock of Belle; sister and brother-in-law, Arnie and Curly Layton of Belle; grandchildren, Chase Byrne (Rebecca), Joannie Hancock-Abdulai, Kermit R. White III (Morgan), JohnMichael White, Jason Kelley Jr. (Rianna); great - grandchildren, Jason Kelly, Ituria Kelley, Jaxon White, Jamie-Rae White, James White; granddaughter - in - law, Je'Nette M. White.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., noon, Tuesday, October 8, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Interment will follow in Witcher Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019