KERMIT W. HALSTEAD, 83, of Elkview, entered into his peaceful sleep, Saturday, November 23, 2019, and is awaiting the return of the Lord.
He was born in Aaron's Fork to the late Lovell and Eula Halstead, and is also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Halstead; grandson, Jason Burdette; sister, Winifred Hunt; and son-in-law Nathan Quinn.
Kermit was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great, and great-great grandfather. He was a heliarc welder for Industrial Supply and Solutions, for 47 years, and enjoyed coon hunting. He was a member and elder of the Coopers Creek Advent Christian Church and a wonderful Sunday school teacher for over 50 years. Kermit loved the Lord, and he loved his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Lois Quinn and Teresa (Stanley) Burdette; son, Scott Halstead and partner Flint Perry; grandchildren, Kristy (Chris) Howell, Jeremy Burdette, Brandon (Heather) Wagner, Melissa Burdette, Thomas Burdette, and Kimberly Pardi; great-grandchildren, Corey Burdette, Chasidy Wylie, Bradley Wylie, Kason Wagner, Colin Wagner, Tanner Burdette, Devin Corfee, Jeremy Burdette II, Caitlyn Montgomery, Zachery and Ryan Pardi; great - great - grandchildren, Cayson, Elaina, Kayden, Emma Lou, and McKenna; and girlfriend, Louise Parson Eads.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Louise Parson Eads for giving Kermit so much joy and happiness for the past four years.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor David Terry officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019