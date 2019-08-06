|
|
KERRY "KYBO" CRAIGO, 59, of Poca passed away Saturday August 3, 2019 after a long illness.
Kerry was a lifelong resident of Poca. He was a 1978 graduate of Poca High School. Kerry was known to many as "Kybo". Kerry was employed at C.H. Heist as a hydro blaster until he was diagnosed with renal failure. In 2000, he received a kidney transplant but continued to have complications with his health.
Kerry is preceded in death by his father, Denzil Craigo, sister Lois Jean Craigo, grandparents Arnie and Naomi Craigo and Lawrence and Ruby Davis.
He is survived by his mother, Cecelia "Fannie" Craigo, brother Dennis and wife Judy of Red House. Nieces April Craigo and husband Ronnie Slater of Poca, Billie and husband Chad Harding of Red House. Great nieces; Shelbie, Savannah and Shiloh Harding of Red House.
Services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday August 7, at Haven of Rest Mausoleum Chapel, Red House, WV with Charles (Chuckie) Perkins officiating. Burial will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers donations made be sent to: Donate Life America 701 East Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.hardingfamilygroup.com
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St. Poca, WV is serving the Craigo family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019