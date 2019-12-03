|
|
KEVEN PORTERFIELD, 49, of Charleston passed away November 30, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a long illness.
He was as independent construction worker.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Dewey and Norma Porterfield.
Surviving are his son, Colin Cremeans of Witcher; brothers, Dewey Porterfield II of Cross Lanes, Mark Porterfield of Campbells Creek and Mike Slayton of Belle; sisters, Charlene Mullins of Dunbar, Kimberly Holliday of Marietta, Ohio and Crystal Carr Haney of Hickory, North Carolina.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Old Faith Community Church, 139 Whittington Road, Sissonville, West Virginia 25312 with Pastor Billy Mullins officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, 324 Fourth Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019