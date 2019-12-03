Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Keven Porterfield
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Old Faith Community Church
139 Whittington Road
Sissonville, WV
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Old Faith Community Church
139 Whittington Road
Sissonville, WV
KEVEN PORTERFIELD, 49, of Charleston passed away November 30, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a long illness.
He was as independent construction worker.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Dewey and Norma Porterfield.
Surviving are his son, Colin Cremeans of Witcher; brothers, Dewey Porterfield II of Cross Lanes, Mark Porterfield of Campbells Creek and Mike Slayton of Belle; sisters, Charlene Mullins of Dunbar, Kimberly Holliday of Marietta, Ohio and Crystal Carr Haney of Hickory, North Carolina.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Old Faith Community Church, 139 Whittington Road, Sissonville, West Virginia 25312 with Pastor Billy Mullins officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, 324 Fourth Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019
