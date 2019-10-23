|
KEVIN D. HARRISON, age 62, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2019, from an accidental fall.
He was the son of the late Dencil Harrison and is survived by his mother, Bernadine; son, Jeremy; brother, Steve (Sue) of Redding, CA; nieces, Amy (Jeff) Gallegos, great-nieces, Samantha and Madison, all of Brentwood, CA, Lisa Harrison of Chicago; special aunts, Eleanor Fisher and Macel Wright, along with several cousins.
Kevin was a certified welder and accomplished equipment operator. He was a nature enthusiast and enjoyed hiking.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Interment at Emma Chapel Cemetery.
